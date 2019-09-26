As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Value Rose, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $672,685; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Market Value Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Its Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 47,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 517,540 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.98M, down from 565,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 448,437 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perceptive Advsr holds 1.1% or 1.04M shares. Birchview Capital LP holds 4.73% or 168,000 shares. Nine Masts Capital has 0.57% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 85,900 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 546,443 shares. 545 are held by Cornerstone. 119,925 are held by Legal And General Grp Plc. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 14,133 shares. Bvf Incorporated Il reported 6.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 251,110 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Calamos invested in 0.04% or 163,651 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 20,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.06% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 153,536 shares. Axiom International Ltd De has invested 0.1% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 2.10 million shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (LQD) by 406,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).