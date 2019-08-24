As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Holder Eaton Vance Management Lifted Its Holding; First Interstate Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 50,482 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 40,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 419,035 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 26,220 shares to 56,500 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,020 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 net premium growth aided by rate improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,209 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dsc Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,535 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Communications Ca has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Winslow Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated holds 0.74% or 139,430 shares. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 42,891 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 3.99 million shares stake. Qci Asset New York holds 0.04% or 2,487 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 151,341 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 232,629 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Pa has 2,387 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,175 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 469,376 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Salem Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% or 2,200 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).