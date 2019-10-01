As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Increased Holding by $672,685; Rgm Capital Has Lowered Entegris (ENTG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 116,126 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 185,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.77M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 466,762 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.R. Berkley: 17% Annual Gains Since 1974 And Smart Allocations (Less Focus On The Dividend) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Prime Transportation and Announces Executive Appointment – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck KGaA Crashes Into The Versum-Entegris Tie-Up – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Entegris (ENTG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entegris’ Sensible Merger With Versum Materials – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 213,106 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 418,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Medical Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 64,090 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca reported 0.13% stake. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 217,204 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 23,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 720,370 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated. Davenport And Co Lc reported 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1,085 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Brinker Capital Inc reported 130,953 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 348,027 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company invested in 478 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 34,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 8,264 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 88,237 shares or 0.07% of the stock.