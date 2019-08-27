As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Eulav Asset Management Lifted Stake; Freightcar America (RAIL) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Position

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 477,485 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Freightcar America (RAIL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The hedge fund held 51,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.98M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Freightcar America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 91,428 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 300 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $326.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,421 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbriar (Prn).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by MADDEN THOMAS A, worth $12,417.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,500 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 87,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 284,490 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 0.01% or 1.03 million shares. 828 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Fairfax Financial Can stated it has 0.05% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd holds 0.05% or 20,943 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 158,302 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 757,713 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 128,780 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 211,215 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bridgeway has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

