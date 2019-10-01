As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position by $316,420; Headinvest Has Upped Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,504 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 30,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc has 143,353 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability invested in 9,765 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0.1% or 7,405 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, American Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.04% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 83,306 shares. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 23,436 shares. Barbara Oil Co reported 8,000 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 3.75 million shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 19,856 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 17,507 shares in its portfolio.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $120.90M for 27.36 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 14,969 shares to 17,764 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) by 13,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

