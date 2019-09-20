As Berkley W R (WRB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding; Community Bank Of Raymore Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $310,000

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 38.89% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 93,563 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Palouse Cap has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 67,060 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc reported 271,895 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 149,093 shares. 31,781 are held by Rock Point Ltd Company. Bokf Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland Capital Management holds 0.03% or 27,007 shares in its portfolio. 136,228 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 548.73M shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Commercial Bank In has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,750 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 45,811 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 229,180 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

