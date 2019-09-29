As Berkley W R (WRB) Market Value Rose, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased Cisco (CSCO) Holding as Stock Declined

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 11,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, down from 308,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 400,042 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset reported 9,127 shares. British Columbia Investment accumulated 0.51% or 1.15 million shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whalerock Point Ltd has 36,278 shares. The Ohio-based Cap Limited Lc has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chemical Bancorp reported 152,915 shares. Barbara Oil reported 68,951 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Profit Invest Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 35,543 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt reported 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 931,645 shares. Trust Invest Advsr accumulated 2.44% or 35,450 shares. Legacy Capital Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,739 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 437,893 are owned by Captrust Financial. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 193,506 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.