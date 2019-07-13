As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Valuation Rose, Grace & White Increased by $681,016 Its Position; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Market Value Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $12.44 Million Its Stake

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 335,544 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 23,271 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,697 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 2,264 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 48,946 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 12,344 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 31,963 shares. North Run Capital Lp reported 192,000 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested in 6,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 1,011 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 164,799 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 300 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP owns 228,039 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 28,863 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

