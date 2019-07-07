As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Its Position; Capital Counsel Lifted Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.07 Million

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.58 million, up from 766,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,822 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93M, down from 268,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 428,932 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 342,371 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,961 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 93,302 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corporation has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parametric Associates Limited holds 0.23% or 1.65 million shares. Papp L Roy reported 12,378 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Washington Company holds 89,530 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 31,500 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.03% or 2,158 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 68 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Limited Liability has 0.73% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 38,612 shares. 464 are held by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Rafferty Asset Ltd reported 13,366 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.14% stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $5.42 million worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock or 3,803 shares. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:TJX) by 129,425 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $130.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc Com (NYSE:IDA) by 7,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.53 million for 27.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

