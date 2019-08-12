As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Stock Price Rose, Grace & White Has Upped Stake; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Union Bankshares (UBSH) Holding by $14.45 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 341,271 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 451,439 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 333,726 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 785,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q OPER INCOME 883.2M DIRHAMS; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q NET INCOME 421.8M DIRHAMS; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – UBSH:UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT ROLE CHANGE ON HEALTH CONCERN; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-NCLT admits Union Bank of India’s insolvency plea against Era Infra Engineering – Mint; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP – BONDS ARE SECURED WITH A PORTION OF ATLAS MARA’S SHAREHOLDING IN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 68,530 shares to 891,251 shares, valued at $37.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 49,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 760,954 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd reported 1.83% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.01% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 6,388 shares. Reliance stated it has 102,715 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.06% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 16,737 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 77,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Ubs Asset Americas holds 69,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 12 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 60,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Rk Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.16% or 125,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

