As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Share Price Rose, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Increased Its Holding by $633,295; Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Nice LTD (NICE) Stake as Share Price Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 76,090 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 82,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.55. About 78,001 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 29,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 19,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 501,806 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 476,781 shares to 885,372 shares, valued at $39.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 72,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01M for 34.22 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

