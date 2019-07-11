As Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stock Value Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Raised by $478,583 Its Position; Community Health Sys New (CYH) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Lifted Position

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 185.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 9,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 5,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 354,293 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 404.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 525,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 656,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 130,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 606,876 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHA; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd Com accumulated 49,935 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 656,020 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 333 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 661,084 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd has invested 0.09% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Barnett & Inc owns 200 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 38,427 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 156,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Sei Invests invested in 2 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt accumulated 132,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 911,670 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 45,037 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 32,794 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 3.23 million shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $320,000 activity.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,013 shares to 13,652 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 87,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,500 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 40,283 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,760 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Sg Americas Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Prescott Gp Capital Management invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Qs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,250 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.05% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 180,514 shares. 8,040 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 47,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 339,085 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 400,754 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 16,027 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Amer Interest Gp Incorporated accumulated 17,968 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 12,893 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $152.34 million activity. $152.33M worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was sold by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.