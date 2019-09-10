As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Stock Rose, Engaged Capital Has Decreased Its Position; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $314,100

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 52.21M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 246,398 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Camarda Fin Ltd Company accumulated 1,090 shares. Iowa-based At Fincl Bank has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 11,978 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.07% or 727,014 shares. Twin Focus Llc invested in 0.33% or 71,192 shares. Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 67,100 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 71,347 shares. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 82,313 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Adirondack And owns 20,457 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Llc invested in 40,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock. United Asset Strategies owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,314 shares. Estabrook Management stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bp Public Limited has 0.44% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,700 shares to 440,165 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07B for 17.54 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) CEO Jeff Benck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Be Disappointed With Their 10% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Violated Its Own Board Independence Rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.06M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.