As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Stock Price Declined, Engaged Capital Cut Its Holding; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Position by $300,120; Share Value Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 905,101 shares traded or 190.62% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 130,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 486,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 39,123 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 35,725 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 14,753 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 128,442 shares. Geode Management Lc owns 594,126 shares. Assetmark owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 7,641 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 12,260 shares. Citigroup has 24,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).

