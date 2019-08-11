As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Market Value Rose, Engaged Capital Has Lowered Holding by $49.22 Million; Jane Street Group Lowered Its General Mls (Put) (GIS) Holding by $2.72 Million

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 213,940 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (Put) (GIS) by 50.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 52,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 105,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Violated Its Own Board Independence Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.88 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 46,313 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 165,250 are owned by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11,569 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 3,644 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 138,030 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Tech reported 6,800 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 15,864 shares. Aperio Grp Inc stated it has 20,757 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 3.51M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,460 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 1.24M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 96,845 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (BIB) by 44,800 shares to 141,600 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 12.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWL).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.