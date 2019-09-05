As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Market Value Rose, Engaged Capital Cut Stake; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Raised Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 227.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 40,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 57,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 17,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 7.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 203,000 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 486,018 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 6,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors Lp has invested 0.77% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 139,295 are held by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co. 89,300 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.05% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 29,900 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 220,300 shares. Qs Ltd invested in 205,170 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 60,418 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Gru holds 32,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 21,731 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 79,511 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 290,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55M for 18.41 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,707 shares. 16,736 are held by E&G L P. 10,830 were accumulated by Montecito Bancorp &. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 4,080 shares. 31.12 million are held by Price T Rowe Md. First Financial In accumulated 10,203 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Novare Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sphera Funds Limited owns 377,000 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Hendley Inc stated it has 32,863 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.82% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 786,032 shares. Westchester Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 154 shares. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.92M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 1.90M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.