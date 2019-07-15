As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Engaged Capital Lowered Position; Slm (SLM) Holding Maintained by Selz Capital Llc

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.77 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan EDC Repackaging Trust 2013-M1; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: 1Q Net Interest Income Up 24% to $333M Vs. Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SLM; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing to Help Future Doctors Begin Their Residencies; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 140,934 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34M for 19.56 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,444 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.