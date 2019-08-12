As Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Decreased Its Holding; Gratia Capital Cut M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $418,080; Market Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 18,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 126,345 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 149,319 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

