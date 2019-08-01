As Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shares Rose, Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Stake; American Express Co Com (AXP) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 189,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 413,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 602,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 299,850 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.82% or 71,430 shares. Private Inc invested in 299,101 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Haverford Trust has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Boys Arnold And Incorporated has 0.71% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 43,203 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.91% or 6.45 million shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability holds 2.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 41,087 shares. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 585,817 shares. Leisure Management invested in 0.76% or 8,314 shares. First Republic Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 173,972 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pettee reported 12,153 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co holds 10.68M shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Limited holds 6.92% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 82,947 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 163,868 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,200 shares. Horrell Capital stated it has 2.38% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 128,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 10,919 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 77,179 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 8,020 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,577 shares. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 0.04% or 33,669 shares. Secor Capital Limited Partnership has 142,964 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co holds 0.02% or 605,546 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 67,839 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.