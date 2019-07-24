As Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Share Value Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Advisory Services Network Lowered Its Stake by $829,608

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics (BHE) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 200,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 234,996 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 74,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 7.10 million shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 128,442 shares. United Service Automobile Association has 18,361 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc holds 17,075 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Graham & Investment Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.96% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 333,085 shares. Barclays Pcl has 66,229 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 35,725 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 9,763 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 97,031 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bogle Invest Management Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,590 shares. Oberweis Asset has 52,840 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 17,369 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 24,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler owns 15,917 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Serv owns 15,288 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 13,815 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co owns 3,408 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 23,792 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2.3% or 118,745 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,933 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,122 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited holds 5,598 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 84,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 7,214 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.13% or 147,569 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 1.52% or 218,037 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,969 shares to 141,790 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 39,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.