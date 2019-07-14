As Belmond LTD Class A (BEL) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Madison Investment Holdings Increased Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $1.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (BEL) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 259,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 3.99 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 2.62% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 300,000 shares. Mountain Lake Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.33% or 25,000 shares. Sprott owns 0.21% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 27,663 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.22M shares. Marietta Prtnrs Llc holds 0.08% or 7,230 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 133,281 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 304,735 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 116 shares. Sei Invests holds 280,088 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability owns 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Ima Wealth owns 468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 11,743 are owned by Edgestream Prtnrs L P. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 641,400 shares to 359,151 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 465,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $42,663 was made by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.