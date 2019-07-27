As Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL) Share Price Were Volatile, Gabelli Funds Increased Stake by $28.23 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Holder Cs Mckee LP Lifted Position

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 144.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.59M, up from 812,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 86,500 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $112.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was sold by Keel Paul A. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million.

