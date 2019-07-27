As Belmond LTD (BEL) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.11 Million; Beck Capital Management Holds Position in Ares Coml Real Estate Com (ACRE)

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (ACRE) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 45,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 117,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 223,634 shares traded or 39.63% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 462,928 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.09M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.02M, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 21,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 27,092 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates accumulated 0% or 545 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0% or 18,380 shares. 363,433 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 267,365 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 74,825 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 4,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And stated it has 716 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Joel Isaacson Communication Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 85,143 shares. Nomura owns 0.03% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 396,574 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. 9,730 shares valued at $149,996 were bought by April Rand Scott on Wednesday, March 13.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 19,877 shares to 26,404 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 43,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

