As Belden (BDC) Market Value Rose, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Trimmed Its Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 27,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,276 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, down from 427,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 277,960 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.21. About 1.88 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 83,939 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company accumulated 8,956 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 2,516 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Voya has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 13,599 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Lc invested in 25,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,941 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 10,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 196,312 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 366,321 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 978,228 shares.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.25 million for 10.02 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

