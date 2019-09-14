As Belden (BDC) Market Value Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Boosted

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 16,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The hedge fund held 8,270 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492,000, down from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 242,535 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 17,777 shares to 30,477 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 237,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 17.44% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.72 per share. BDC’s profit will be $64.54M for 9.43 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.03% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 3.47M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 13,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio. 136,492 are held by Foundry Partners Lc. State Street Corporation invested in 1.53 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 29,292 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 28,635 shares. Phocas Fin Corp reported 151,032 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,719 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Next Finance Gp reported 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 70,977 shares in its portfolio. 27,202 were reported by Aperio Group Limited. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 4.54 million shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $36,368 activity.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,533 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 822 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 6,964 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 10,193 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 4.49% or 20,134 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 254 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Ca accumulated 2.03% or 19,438 shares. Ckw Financial holds 350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Central Commercial Bank And Trust owns 24,315 shares. Partner Mgmt LP stated it has 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation invested in 68,653 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 14,231 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.