As Belden (BDC) Market Value Declined, Phocas Financial Has Upped by $460.74 Billion Its Position; Trian Fund Management LP Increases Holding in Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67B, up from 23.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57 million shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 104.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 77,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 151,032 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899.70 billion, up from 73,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 461,695 shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $36,368 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,511 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Delphi Ma reported 8,737 shares. 6,016 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Asset Mngmt One has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 231 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 512,400 shares. Boston stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 21,030 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% or 3.75 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.04% or 6,709 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,443 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). 865,756 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 112,964 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $637.56 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,403 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cypress Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) owns 2,750 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv, a New York-based fund reported 26,525 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 118,624 shares. Howland Limited Liability Company invested in 17,151 shares. 56,426 are owned by Hourglass Cap Lc. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,260 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 2,250 were accumulated by Security National Co. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinnacle Prtn holds 17,153 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 154,900 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 171,924 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 73,223 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Kessler Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).