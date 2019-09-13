As Bed Bath & Beyond Com (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; S&Co Increases Stake in Cameco Com (CCJ)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Com (BBBY) by 224.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 686,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 991,147 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52M, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 5.33M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 3.10 million shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold BBBY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 152.51 million shares or 3.58% more from 147.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv owns 12,511 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.6% or 265,556 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 60,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 610,933 were reported by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15.98M shares. Macquarie Limited owns 38,700 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 564,070 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 336,764 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.32M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 122,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 4,122 shares to 10,699 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp Com by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,744 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

