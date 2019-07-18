As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Market Valuation Rose While Anchorage Capital Group Has Raised Position

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 4.17 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 4.10M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Psagot Invest House has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 7,000 shares. Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 43 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 62,258 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Principal Group has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 1,057 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 776,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Tru Lp invested in 0.01% or 270,168 shares. 97,070 are owned by Comerica State Bank. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 23,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dc Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 300,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 209,753 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 361,052 shares. Rowland And Company Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 27,963 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 25,415 shares.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $72.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.