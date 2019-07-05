As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Market Value Declined, Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Position; Opaleye Management Lifted Holding in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX)

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 4.86M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 1.00M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 49.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.26 million for 35.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

