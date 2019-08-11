As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Has Increased Position; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Raised Holding

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 5.16M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 201,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.73 million, up from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.88M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: PXD, CABO, MMM, PRU, MCHP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Purchases Microchip’s 25 Billionth MCU, Advancing its HomeLink Interface – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip: Undervalued On Microcontroller Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

