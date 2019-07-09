As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined, Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.60 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Holding by $439,937 as Stock Value Rose

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.84M shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.19. About 216,458 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares to 138,499 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey: A Good Opportunity To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, World Wrestling Entertainment and Bed, Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Simon Property Adds AC Hotel by Marriott to Sawgrass Mills – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 343,110 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 135,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.19% stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 778,337 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 1,000 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 96,919 shares. Advisory Services Lc invested in 978 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 1,556 shares stake. Systematic Fin Management Lp owns 63,025 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 64,145 were accumulated by Guggenheim Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 85,804 shares. Axa invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Swiss Comml Bank reported 251,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.26M for 35.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.