As Bed Bath& Beyond (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased by $1.35 Million Its Position; Grimes & Company Has Lifted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $1.76 Million

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49M, up from 114,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 79,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,038 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 89,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 2.35M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV) by 2.26 million shares to 4,733 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,531 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 8,261 shares to 204,747 shares, valued at $37.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 74,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.26 million for 34.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.