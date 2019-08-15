As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $6.63 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 271,630 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 7.94M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Eam Investors Limited Liability owns 43,951 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 14,002 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 40,741 shares. Atika Capital Lc has invested 1.18% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 10,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,083 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,891 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma reported 460,073 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 1.3% or 285,349 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 7,352 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 50,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 64,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “eHealth EPS beats by $0.46, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/25: (SMSI) (EHTH) (SNBR) Higher; (CARB) (MHK) (VICR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 51,476 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Element Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). D E Shaw Inc has 25,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 83,244 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 0.14% or 36,200 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 15,653 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 251,600 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Greenleaf Trust holds 52,369 shares. 1.65 million were accumulated by Ancora Limited Liability Com. Parametric Portfolio Associate has 2.02 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 995,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Utd Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.11% or 479,170 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 1,556 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BBBY News: Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Resigns Effective â€˜Immediatelyâ€™ – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Bed Bath & Beyond Is Still a Value Trap – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/26/2019: BBBY, ANFI, CONN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.