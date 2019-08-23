As Bed Bath& Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Cut by $1.35 Million Its Position; Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 79,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 10,038 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 89,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 969,044 shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 369,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.33 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 146,472 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 0.05% or 7,142 shares. Principal Finance Grp accumulated 0.21% or 7.25 million shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Td Asset Management reported 109,993 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.71M shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 79,025 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 82,670 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 690,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 35,249 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 217,473 shares. Duff Phelps Company holds 2.10 million shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.05% or 38.89 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 303,643 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com reported 668,051 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated owns 4.46 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (NYSE:HTA) by 22,550 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $57.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TIER REIT Appoints Christie Kelly to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Bed, Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Pick Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 10,038 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 1.11M shares. Gotham Asset Llc owns 0.07% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 287,460 shares. Motco holds 0% or 1,769 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 305,945 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 936 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 93,341 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Northern Corporation reported 2.09M shares. 800 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. 503 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 84,730 shares to 350,719 shares, valued at $31.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.18 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.