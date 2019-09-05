As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $79.89 Million; Confluence Wealth Management Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) Boosted by $432,357

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 343,217 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 4.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.06M, down from 7.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 1.77M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.03M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 24,350 shares to 264,768 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 229,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectrus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,436 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Riverhead Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Hightower Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 121,028 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 83,783 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 85,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Nordea Management reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,089 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate has 24,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 81,294 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 26,466 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Limited has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Paloma Prns Mgmt Co owns 4,396 shares. 7 are owned by Advisory Alpha Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 0.08% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 7,150 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 88,010 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 1.55M shares. Conning holds 7,322 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co holds 1.17M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6.32M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 661,617 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares to 17,787 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).