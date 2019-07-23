As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined, Cibc World Markets Boosted Holding by $422,368; Coe Capital Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Decreased by $341,178 as Shares Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 89.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 26,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,905 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 29,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 7.94 million shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,223 shares. First Merchants reported 144,809 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 3,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 4.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beaumont Financial Prns invested in 15,101 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Shapiro Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fragasso Grp Inc holds 31,382 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.16M shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd owns 5,665 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Capital Ltd Llc invested in 259,942 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0.85% or 866,202 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd stated it has 89,387 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Co invested in 3.43% or 101,207 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 382,198 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 305,945 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.11 million shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 361,052 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 53,592 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 127,204 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 153,540 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 96,919 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 921 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 2.26M shares.