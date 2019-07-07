As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Stake; As Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Price Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.80 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 6.03M shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 402,394 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,115 shares to 28,981 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.26M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $298,408 activity.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.06 million activity. 75,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares to 177,177 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).