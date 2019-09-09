As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Raised Position by $9.98 Million; As Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $4.28 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 72,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 26,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 99,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 217,199 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 6.28M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 32,814 shares to 42,701 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc Com (NYSE:LRN) by 69,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Stifel Fin Corp invested in 0% or 3,370 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) holds 454 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 73,841 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 180,379 shares. Psagot House Limited owns 1,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity reported 16,274 shares. Northern Tru holds 364,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 168,976 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Eventide Asset Management Lc reported 0.86% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Waddell & Reed Finance reported 863,403 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,510 shares.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 252,969 shares to 47,737 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,182 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 78,159 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 24,219 shares stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 15,653 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 121,028 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.89M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited reported 15,833 shares stake. Euclidean Tech Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 63,000 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 530,645 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 2.09M shares. Utd Fire Gp Incorporated holds 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 6,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.01% or 2.16 million shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 7,001 shares.

