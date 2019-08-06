As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Price Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lifted by $7.56 Million Its Position; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Sun Life Financial Lowered Holding

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 472,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 1.96 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 16,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,269 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 20,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 2.68M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 18,207 shares to 394,383 shares, valued at $75.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oldfield Prns Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 251,600 shares. Axa holds 0% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 19,764 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 787 shares. 479,170 were reported by Maverick Capital. Sei Invs holds 0% or 46,031 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp reported 530,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 493,656 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 53,592 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). D E Shaw And reported 25,415 shares stake. 13.30M are owned by Vanguard Grp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Corp owns 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 46,208 shares. Invesco Limited holds 11.36 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.08% or 7,025 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt invested in 1.74% or 76,989 shares. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.4% stake. New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 2,508 shares. 1.55 million are owned by Citigroup. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.43% or 10,421 shares. Tompkins holds 14,792 shares. 439,981 are held by Creative Planning. Madison Inc has 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 451,180 shares.

