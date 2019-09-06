As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Stake; As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Declined, Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 5.95M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 779,766 shares traded or 34.92% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 214 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Swiss Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.03M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 186,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,986 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares owns 97,070 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 305,945 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 7,116 shares. Geode Management Ltd reported 1.82 million shares. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 479,170 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BBBY Stock News: Bed Bath and Beyond Co-Founders Step Down – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY,PSMT,AEO,INUV – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BBBY News: Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Resigns Effective â€˜Immediatelyâ€™ – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.04 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 16,300 shares. Moors & Cabot has 2,870 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 167,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 655,094 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 133,802 shares. D E Shaw And holds 589,743 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.07% or 245,332 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,859 shares. Signature Est & Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Da Davidson And Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 94,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has 6,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 100 shares.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $80.73M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares to 120,416 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.