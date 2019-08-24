As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined, Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Holding; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Share Price Declined, Granite Investment Partners Increased Its Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 49,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 339,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 289,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 919,938 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares to 84,214 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,006 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Continues To Disappoint The Public – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s: Valuing A Slice After Dad Burned The PZZA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s higher after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activist Investor Takes the Reins at Papa Johnâ€™s – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Papa John’s (PZZA) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Incorporated owns 100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 57,932 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 7,358 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,064 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 50,882 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 4,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 112,549 shares. Davenport And Commerce Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Lc accumulated 11,540 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 74,066 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,265 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 50 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 6.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Boosted By Activist Battle, Analyst Upgrade – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Huge Challenges Facing the Next Bed Bath & Beyond CEO – Nasdaq” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co owns 18,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,065 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 361,052 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Raymond James Assoc owns 24,318 shares. Motco holds 0% or 1,769 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Pnc Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 107 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 100,373 shares. Axa holds 0% or 26,600 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.13% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Coatue Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 5.22M shares.