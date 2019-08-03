As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; As Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Shares Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Increased Position

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 642,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.05M, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 675,343 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 6.21 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.18 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Bath Bath & Beyond’s Revenue To Fall In Q1 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Market Braces for Big BBBY Earnings Reaction – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond Falls Following Q4 Earnings, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 35,600 shares to 776,419 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 272,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,043 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

