As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Position by $435,925

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares to 5,175 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,506 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,650 are owned by Cidel Asset Management. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 125,000 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Neumann Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 10,889 shares. Adage Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4.99M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 470,266 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,182 shares. Canal Insurance holds 3.57% or 220,000 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 5,053 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 0.24% or 934,023 shares. 8,131 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Reliance Trust Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 43,522 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 771 shares.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond Boosted By Activist Battle, Analyst Upgrade – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond cuts corporate staff – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Washington Prime Group: A 30% Dividend Yield Is Tempting, But Risky -The Preferreds Are A Safer Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Pure Storage Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd accumulated 26,595 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 40,158 shares. Coatue Management Limited Co owns 26,282 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Strs Ohio holds 70,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 75,838 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 3,986 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). James Invest Inc invested in 44,705 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.22M shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 97,070 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 2.90 million shares. 100 are held by Tradewinds Limited Co. Eaton Vance holds 23,200 shares.