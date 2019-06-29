As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Aes Com (AES) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Position by $655,200 as Shares Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 767,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87M, down from 803,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 6.92 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 5.36M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 9,850 shares to 233,096 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 76,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,876 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

