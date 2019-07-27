As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Market Value Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Position by $1.58 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Holding in Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) Has Lowered by $598.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 4,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,061 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77B, down from 81,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Johnsn&Johnsn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,353 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 391,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 6.51M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 26,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 530,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 83,244 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 10,618 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 26,729 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,404 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Co holds 307 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 1,375 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 921 shares. Blackrock stated it has 17.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co reported 13,087 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 319,925 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares to 176,280 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 68,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Down 48% in a Year: Can it Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : PSMT, BBBY, AIR, SLP, SAR, EXFO – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 10.36M shares. Old National Bancorp In reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Financial Services Group Limited Liability Corp invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Wilshire invested in 0.13% or 2,646 shares. Canal Insurance has 70,000 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il owns 52,023 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argent Tru Com reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ftb Advsr reported 100,189 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc stated it has 305,106 shares. Comml Bank has 116,821 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 12,583 shares. Regions Finance owns 468,335 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,276 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 200 shares to 8,198 shares, valued at $497.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).