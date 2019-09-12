As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Foster & Motley Has Cut Holding; Weatherly Asset Management Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, up from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 1,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 16,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $261. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 1.8% or 36,801 shares. Fragasso invested in 1.23% or 46,434 shares. Jbf Cap Inc owns 180,000 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Dsm Capital Prns reported 4.98 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP stated it has 10,974 shares. Polar Llp holds 4.44% or 3.78M shares. Cincinnati Ins reported 1.43 million shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Alexandria Limited Co holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,475 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability reported 290,021 shares. Richard C Young holds 1.81% or 71,189 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Finance Group Inc invested in 1.02% or 26,438 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp holds 9.63% or 6.99 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 41,500 were reported by Jw Asset Management Ltd Llc. Majedie Asset Ltd stated it has 134,064 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,837 shares to 142,156 shares, valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,526 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Com accumulated 12,177 shares. Tctc Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt owns 3,853 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Allstate reported 30,623 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt reported 1,401 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 5,704 shares. Cheviot Value Management Llc has 1.69% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 51,825 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fiera holds 2.56 million shares. 16,369 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Management) owns 2,362 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,650 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 910 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 3,530 shares to 7,546 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Mltfct Usa Smcp Etf by 8,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $895.23M for 19.71 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.