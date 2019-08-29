As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Kbc Group Nv Boosted Its Stake by $5.52 Million; Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Has Trimmed by $1.33 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 21,166 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 30,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 113,030 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 22,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 83,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $255.29. About 235,007 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molina Q4 top line down 6% – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.17% or 15,981 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability holds 110,136 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 108,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 65,964 shares. Endurant Lp holds 5,830 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cookson Peirce And Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 13,865 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 3,076 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 46,160 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Advisors LP stated it has 0.1% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp stated it has 256,030 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 22,952 shares stake. 3,972 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 599,241 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 99,834 shares to 136,942 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 95,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bancorporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,231 shares. Vestor Capital Llc holds 3.19% or 69,832 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Capital Management Limited Co reported 851,826 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability stated it has 2,190 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital holds 14,686 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 12,545 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 77,553 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 247,238 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 203,154 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 2,204 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.29% or 237,324 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs owns 1.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,020 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 53,068 shares.