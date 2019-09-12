As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Position in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Has Increased by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $261. About 1.13 million shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 358,560 shares traded or 103.26% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,348 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Advsr holds 2,792 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 3,669 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp invested in 2,520 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru invested in 3,506 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Trust Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scholtz Com Ltd reported 1,567 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nadler Finance Group owns 958 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1St Source National Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 1,204 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 2,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 2,696 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 3,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $895.23M for 19.71 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 10,275 shares to 185,950 shares, valued at $39.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 366,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB).