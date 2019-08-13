As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shares Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $861,042; Timber Hill Lifted Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC) by $314,400

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $253.19. About 436,304 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 418,286 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.