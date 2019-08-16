As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $659,850; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 140,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.60 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $183.34. About 5.66 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $247.85. About 231,576 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares to 35,235 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 14,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community State Bank Na holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,546 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.86% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 67,778 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 7,246 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.3% or 971,355 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc invested 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jensen Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 6.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Benedict Financial has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 95,802 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 36,156 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Conning holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,762 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.18% or 136,512 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 21,025 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 0.06% stake.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,683 shares to 855,577 shares, valued at $86.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 388,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,764 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.